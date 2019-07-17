Anganwadi Workers, Helpers hold protest, demand revocation of SAC decision regarding disbursement of honorarium

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers on Wednesday held a massive protest demonstration here demanding revocation of recent SAC decision to disburse honorarium to Anganwadi workers and helpers under ICDS scheme through Gram Panchayats.

The protesters from various districts of Kashmir valley first assembled here in Pratap Park under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) and later marched towards the Ghanta Ghar (clock tower ) Lal chowk ,

The protesters chanting slogans ‘Revoke the decision’, ‘Do not drink the blood of women folk’, and ‘We want justice’.

Lateefa Ganie, state vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union said the recent decision which has taken by the State Administrative Council, is totally a grave injustice with us, In which our honorarium will be given through Panchayats,”.

“We are working under icds scheme , we have our own department, how it is possible this decision will implement upon us,” she said.

She said we are demanding the government to revoke this decision as soon as possible.

“If our department will handover to the Panchayats, then the government should handover all the department to the Panchayats, so we can think that government is doing the equally justice with each and every department,” she added.

The protesters has threatened incase the government fails to revoke this decision, they will start agitation across the state and government will be responsible at that time.

