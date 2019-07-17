Altaf Thakur conducts extensive tour of windstorm hit Tral areas

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janata Party state spokesman Altaf Thakur today conducted the extensive tour of Dadsara area of Tral to take stock of the damage caused by the recent hail storm and gusty winds. Thakur was accompanied by BJP leaders Muhammad Anwar Khan, Asif Masoodi, Tehsildar Tral and Block Development Officer (BDO) Dadsara.

Thakur visited the spots where chinar branches had fell on vehicles, government school building and orchards and feilds where fruit and other crops witnessed extensive damage due to hail and windstorm.

Thakur also urged the Tehsildar concerned to finalise the loss asessment report and ensure affected are provided with the due compensation on time.

Earlier, Thakur had also taken up the matter with the deputy commissioner Pulwama and sought immediate loss asessment of crops, residential houses, vehicles and the government School. Thakur had also advocated immeditae cutting of unncessray tree and chinar branches in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

