New Delhi: Several activists of a religious group chanted “Hanuman Chalisa” to disrupt ‘Namaz’ offered by Muslims on a street in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, reports said.

Activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) have registered their opposition to offering ‘namaaz’ on the streets.

The HYV men said that they would continue to hold recitation of “Hanuman Chalisa” every Tuesday till the Muslims stopped offering ‘namaaz’ on the roads, it reported.

