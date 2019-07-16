Traffic suspended for 2 hrs on Jammu-Poonch highway after suspicious object found

Jammu: A suspicious object was found on the Jammu-Poonch Highway in Rajouri district, prompting them to suspend traffic.
The object was spotted by people in an area in the district’s Narian belt and they informed the army and police about it, officials said.
Security forces cordoned off the area and traffic was suspended, they said.
The suspicious object was destroyed and it was not an improvised explosive device (IED), as was being feared by people, the officials said.
Traffic was restored on the highway after two hours, they said.

