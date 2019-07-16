Teaching the Young Humane Values will Nip Social Evils in the Bud

Zahid Rashid

Every passing day in the world brings some good things and bad things. Each sphere rather every aspect of life brings joy by the invention of extreme level of things which otherwise were thought as imagination in 30 to 40 years ago. High speed internet which brought a revolution in every context of life like money transfer became possible in a very simple and effective way; similarly students nowadays prefer to study from online teachers for cracking exams. What not has been made possible by this glorifying high speed internet? Science and technology have collaborated to do wonders so far.

But nature is nature. It is always engaged to inherit its contents to successive levels whether we talk of time, space and so on. Nature behaves more or less in parallel terms.

What is surprising and intriguing in this kind of joyful and enjoyable life is that every concern of life looks vulnerable to different kinds of threats. Why people feel awestruck even in this kind of security blogs, every possible access to connecting services? Why life is turning out to be dangerous and strangled with the advent of every cheerful and fruitful things?

These and other questions demand exploration.

Many social evils are long standing now within our society and are not meeting their effective solutions; rather they are getting epidemic. Tackling will require immense control, change and regulation; rather to be genuine and fair it seems irrational to talk of solutions to these evils by glancing at their exploration and dispersion. But like every hazardous and problematic process there is a chance of these evils to meet their Solution which is but stochastic. This type of solution will require a revolution type of change to occur in our Society.

As these evils are brutal and barbaric, we need to look for a solution which will expunge and banish these from the root level. The womb of these issues is that every abandoned element does not get good habitats and niche to live in .Our niches are turning dusty and deteriorating by these kind of evils. There is something wrong with the teaching of people to their children. Children are getting bad mannered, undisciplined, uncontrolled and reckless at their basic levels. We need humanity as a subject for protracting and effective solution of these issues. We need to include “humanity as a book” right from the primary level up to the secondary level. Children should be made to learn manners, characters, levels of respect, the way to talk, the walk to operate civilly within our society.

