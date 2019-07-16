Teacher booked for caning student

Palghar: A physical training (PT) teacher has been booked for allegedly caning a 12-year-old student at a school in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

After being caned, the child fell and broke his teeth, Valiv police station’s inspector Vilas Chowgule said, quoting the complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

As per the complaint, the PT teacher, identified as Hira Singh, allegedly hit the boy with a stick while he was participating in a parade at the private school in Vasai area last Thursday, he said.

The boy then fell on the ground and broke his teeth, he said.

Based on the complaint, offences were registered against the teacher under Indian Penal Code Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and provisions of the Child Protection Act, he said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

