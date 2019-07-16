Separatist leader Inqilabi again booked under PSA

Srinagar: Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi has again been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) even as he remained lodged in a jail in Jammu.

Meanwhile, a local court has directed jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Inqilabi, who is allegedly suffering from multiple ailments.

A spokesperson for Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi said Inqilabi has been booked third time under PSA since he was arrested from south Kashmir district of Pulwama in December 2018.

He said the Inqilabi’s brother had moved an application, urging the Principal Sessions Judge, Kupwara, to direct jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Inqilabi.

After hearing the application earlier this month, the court directed Superintendent Central Jail Kothbalwal, Jammu, to provide medical facility to the accused. ”In case, the accused is required to be referred to any specialists, arrangement for the same should be made,” it added.

”Inqilabi is unwell and his health condition could deteriorate further if he is not released and admitted to a hospital. We have not been allowed to meet him from last couple of months. But people who have been released from the jail say that he is unwell,” Inqilabi’s brother said.

”Inqilabi should be shifted to Srinagar from Jammu and we should be allowed to meet him,” he added.

