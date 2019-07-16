Sehrai congratulates Shuja-ul-Haq for winning Kashmir Press Club Presidency

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected president of Kashmir Press Club Shuja-ul-Haq for winning the presidency of the club.

Sehrai, in a statement, extended best wishes to the newly elected Press Club members and hoped that the body will become a voice of Kashmiris.

Sehrai said that Kashmir is one of the most challenging places for journalists to report from and despite mounting challenges journalists continue to keep the public informed.

“The press should always be antagonistic and aggressive and not kowtow to any administration,” he said and added that an independent press is one of the essential pillars of a true democracy and has a tremendous role in society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

