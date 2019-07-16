Respect the Elderly

In the ultimate analysis, the nature of a given society is determined by how well it treats its children, women and the elderly. By default, we treat, generally speaking, our children pretty well for obvious reasons: one they are our own flesh and blood and second, in most cases, or in almost all cases, invariably, we love our children by default and as a reflex. In terms of respect for women, and if the indicators in contention are frequency of over physical assaults on women, in relative terms, their overall welfare in economic terms, yet again relatively speaking, physical safety on the streets and so on, we do not do too badly. But, when it comes to respect for the elderly, there appear to be some gaps. By respect for the elderly is not only meant being polite and deferential to them, both in private and public spaces but actually doing our best to make their lives as dignified and honorable as possible. It is now observed in our society that after their economically productive years, some elderly, especially from under privileged strata of society can , at times, be ignored for obvious reasons. These include poor economic conditions of a given family, and similar other reasons, where the sole bread winner, can have no choice other than taking minimalist care of his parents. It is not the man in contention here who is to blame but poor economic conditions that compel the relative negligence. Here society has to step in. The question is how? The answer, in the main, lies in creating supportive conditions , for families and the elderly. This can or could mean pooling society’s resources by way of small financial contributions in non- interest bearing accounts , monitored by respectable and prominent members of society, and then disbursed according to and as per need. Human dignity is non- negotiable but , at times, due to context, circumstances and other reasons like accidents, fatal illnesses, and so on , peoples’ dignity can be imperiled. This is all the more poignant and salient in instances of old age and attendant vulnerabilities. But, society can and should step in and not only restore the dignity of some but take ample measures so that it is not impinged upon in the first instance. It is in the nature of an imperative. Let us all rise to the occasion and do our bit!

