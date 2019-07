Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have claimed that they arrest two people along with a pistol in North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Reports said that the arrested persons were involved in the killing of a shopkeeper Sameer Ahmad Ahangar last month.

They were identified as Aquib Bashir and Auqib Ahmad Shalla of Chesti Colony Baramulla.

