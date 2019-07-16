More than 50 villages in Kulgam, Shopian without electricity for last 4 days

Anantnag: Dozens of villages in Kulgam and Shopian districts of south Kashmir are without any power supply for the past more than four days now, as the Power Development Department (PDD) claims to be carrying out some maintenance work in the area.

Locals from Yaripora and Bihibagh belts of Kulgam district and some nearby villages of Shopian district alleged that the PDD was being negligent and the authorities were making people suffer unnecessarily.

“It has been four days since the PDD snapped our electricity without any notice and is yet to restore it,” Ghulam Muhammad Shah, a resident of Yaripora area, told Kashmir Reader.

Locals said that more than 50 villages have been at the receiving end of this indifference by the PDD authorities. Sources said that villages including Yaripora, Kader, Parigam, Turigam, Noonmai, Hangar, Yamrach, Kokergund, Bihibagh, Bolsoo, Katrasoo and dozens of others have been reeling under darkness for the last four days now.

“Earlier it was only winters, now they are keeping us devoid of electricity even during summers,” the locals lamented.

They rued that not only their household chores have been affected in the sweltering heat but also their business. “Electronic gadgets are dead for over two days now and so are my freezers. I have ice-cream worth lakhs stored in my godown and I have had to rent generators to keep it intact. The power cut is causing me huge losses,” a local ice cream dealer told Kashmir Reader.

Recharge points, photostat shops, drug stores and many other business establishments are bearing the brunt of the power shutdown.

PDD officials meanwhile maintain that conductors on 33K-VA transmission line were to be changed and the work was disrupted by some locals on the first day.

“It happened the day before yesterday. The conductors were finally changed yesterday and power was restored for some 10-15 minutes before winds wrecked havoc and electricity was affected in most parts of the valley,” Executive Engineer, PDD Kulgam, Nisar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the department staff was working on a war footing and power supply will be restored soon to these villages.

