Kashmir Press Club elects its first office bearers

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Press Club elected its office bearers on Monday in maiden elections held at the journalists’ representative body.

Shuja-ul-Haq, an electronic media journalist, was elected as President, securing just one vote more than Haroon Shah, who stood as the representative of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG).

Moazum Muhammad, who was representing the Kashmir Journalist Association (KJA), was elected Vice President, defeating two other candidates. He received the second-highest number of votes, of 130 members.

Haq prevailed over his nearest rival Haroon Rashid Shah, an editor of a local Urdu daily, by a solitary vote in the first-ever election held for the KPC which was established early last year.

Haq got 92 of the 231 votes while Shah polled 91 votes. The other candidate, Zulfikar Majid, got 46 votes.

Ishfaq Tantray was elected as General Secretary and Farooq Khan as Treasurer of the club. Both are representatives of two separate bodies.

252 journalists were eligible to cast their vote but 231 voted for four posts and a seven-member executive committee.

Mohammad Moazum, Wasim Khalid and Syed Tajamul were contesting for the post of Vice President. They got 130, 24 and 74 votes, respectively. Three votes were rejected.

Riyaz Ahmad Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Tantry and Hakeem Irfan were fighting for the post of General Secretary. Ishfaq Ahmad Tantray emerged as winner with 102 votes, followed by Reyaz Malik at 95 and Hakeem Irfan at 28 votes.

For Treasurer post, there were two contestants. Farooq Javeed Khan polled 178 votes while Arshid Rasool got 44 votes.

The seven executive members who emerged winners were Habib Naqash, Arshid Hussain, Shifat Kirra, Nisar Bhat, Gowhar Geelani, Auqib Javeed, and Altaf Baba.

The importance of press club elections comes at a time when reporters, editors and newspaper owners in Kashmir are facing a tough situation. Various groups have in recent months been formed to take up issues with respective quarters, which include job contracts, insurance, free atmosphere for reporting.

Kashmir Reader Chief Editor Haji Hayat Mohammad Bhat has congratulated the newly elected Press Club members and hoped that the new dispensation will make the club effective and will work for the betterment of the whole journalist fraternity.

