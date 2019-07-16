KAS-Mains 2016: HC reserves judgement

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday reserved judgement on the KAS-Mains 2016 exam following the Supreme Court’s direction to hear the matter on grounds of maintainability and merits.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan after hearing the counsels for all parties recorded in their order today, “The judgment is reserved. The counsel for the parties who intend to submit written submissions shall do so during the course of this week. The Public Service Commission shall also submit the relevant records during the course of this week before the Bench Secretary of this Court.”

Taking note of complaints and allegations made against the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), the J&K High court on December 21, 2018, had stayed the selection process of KAS-Mains. The court had taken the decision in view of a representation made on December 17 that carried signatures of 83 candidates who alleged irregularities in the results of the mains examination held in July-August last year. The candidates made a submission to court that the JKPSC had resorted to arbitrary scaling and moderation in marking, something that was not mentioned in the exam notification.

The JKPSC then moved an appeal before the Supreme Court against the Registrar, J&K High Court, challenging the order passed on December21, 2018, questioning the maintainability of the PIL.

The apex court in an order dated January 21, 2019, directed the J&K Government to proceed with the selection process but make no appointments.

In May, 2019 the Supreme Court made it clear that the High Court was free to decide the pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and all connected cases both on maintainability and merits, with a request to the High Court to do so at the earliest, preferably within a period of four weeks.

For the KAS Mains examination, 6,427 candidates appeared out of which 963 were selected. But the dropped candidates raised objections that due to digital evaluation, their marking was not done correctly.

The KAS-2016 dispute is running in its fourth year now. On June 18, 2016, the JKPSC vide notification No. PSC/EXM/2016/52 advertised 277 posts in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service and J&K Accounts Service, and invited applications for KAS Preliminary Examination.

JKPSC through notification dated 23-04-2017 declared 6,925 out of 47,000 candidates to have qualified for the KAS Mains Examination. The cut-off was declared as 270.477 points.

JKPSC released another revised merit list where it set 277.275 points as cut-off, thus excluding 429 candidates who were declared eligible in the first merit list. These 429 candidates challenged the JKPSC and accordingly, a judgement dated December 30, 2017, pronounced by Justice MK Hanjura directed JKPSC to allow the 429 ousted candidates to sit in the Mains exam.

It may be recalled that the KAS 2016 Mains examination was conducted from 2nd of July to 8th August, 2018, after a delay of one year. The result of KAS 2016 Mains examination was declared on 4th of December where JKPSC via a notification dated 4.12.2018 shortlisted 963 aspirants out of the total 6,427 candidates who appeared in the examination.

