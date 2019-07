Jammu: A fresh batch of 3967 pilgrims on Tuesday left for Amarnath Cave Shrine in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 167 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

Total 167 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 63 HMVs, 97 LMVs, and five motorcycles.

