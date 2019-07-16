Drug Consumption is a Toxic Issue that Must be Confronted by Society the Soonest!

SHAHID KHAZIR

There is a huge misconception about menace commonly called as Drugs. Likewise, not every drug is vicious, nor the expedient. Every year International Day against Drug Abuse is celebrated on 26 June, in which different drugs related implications are raised. It is an exercise undertaken by the world community to sensitize the people, in general, and the youth , in particular, to the menace of drugs.

The picture is grim if the world statistics on the drugs scenario are taken into account. With a turnover of around 500 billion dollars, it is the third largest business in the world, next to the petroleum and arms trade. About 190 million people across the globe consume one drug or the other.

The most prominent of these noxious and toxic drugs are: Cannabis, Heroine and and so on. Cannabis product is often called as; Charas, Bhangg or Ganja are abused drugs throughout the country. Moreover, Intravenous injections of analgesics like Dextropropoxyphene are reported from parts. People use these drugs even after being marked as illegal and injurious to health.

In Kashmir, the situation is bad. A recent survey by Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that 4.9 percent of the state’s population which comprises about 6 Lakh had beenabusing opioid drugs. Opioids drugs are the class that include the illegal Heroine and the medical Morphine. The most concern is that the report put J&k state at number fifth in terms of Opioid abuse with Punjab at five.

Data sourced from the Medical College Srinagar reveals that 76.8% percent of people abusing drugs are between the ages of 10 to 20 years and 94.4 percent of those found to be abusing drugs start with cigarettes.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been enacted with the stringent provisions to curb the menace. The act envisages 10-years of minimum imprisonment extendable up to 20 years and fine of Rupees One lakh, extendable up to two lakhs for the offender.

In terms of this noxious issue, society has a special obligation and role. The most important cause of this hazard and, a study reveals is disintegration of joint old families, absence of parental love and care in modern families, specially employed. decline of religious and moral values and so on To curb this menace, we have to work collectively, robustly, and need to change the rules of etiquette; most profoundly religious scholars must accentuate in their sermons that only alcohol is not prohibited in Islam, there are others too, from which the youth have to maintain distance. And those who are consuming drugs are skating on thin ice. We need to take action now.Delay may lead to harm and even may destroy our future generations.

The author is a student of journalism at the Government Degree College Baramulla. He can be reached at: shahidkhazir@gmail.com

