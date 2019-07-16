35-year-old army soldier slips to death along LoC in North Kashmir

Srinagar: An army soldier died on Tuesday after he fell into a deep gorge in Pharkiyan along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police official told Global News Service (GNS) that the army soldier Naik Ramandeep Singh (35) today at around 05:00 pm slipped and fell down into the gorge while he was part of a patrolling party near North Hill area of Pharkiyan.

The soldier sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to army’s nearby health facility, the officer said.

However, doctors present there declared him brought dead on arrival, the officer said.

The officer said that police has taken cognizance and started further investigations into it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

