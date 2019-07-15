Rambiara rivulet devastated by illegal mining

Shopian: The Rambiara rivulet has been devastated with massive illegal mining, carried out in broad daylight with heavy machinery. The river bed has become a death trap as bulldozers that mine minerals have dug up deep trenches in it.

Many environment experts have blamed the government for such devastation. Sayar Ahmad, who is based in south Kashmir, said, “The government paved the way to the river’s destruction by giving permission to many people for mining who abused all environmental guidelines and now one can see what has been done to this precious rivulet.”

Locals from Heff, Sugan, Turkwangam and other adjoining villages said that miners have dug deep trenches almost at every place of the river bed. They said that earlier children used to bath in the rivulet but now parents don’t allow them do so because of apprehensions of the trenches.

“They have dug trenches more than 50 feet deep. Recently a man fell into the trench and died,” a tractor driver from Heff-Shirmal village said.

Officially, the mining in Sugan, Heff and Shirmal areas is illegal, as no area in these villages has been bidden to any contractor. But all through the course of the rivulet in these areas, trenches all too visibly exist.

Suhail Ahmad, Shopian district officer of the geology and mining department, told Kashmir Reader that he is helpless. “Police are not supporting us and at the same time we have no authority to order police to accompany us. The police don’t even act on the FIRs they have themselves registered. Hundreds of such FIRs are lying with the police,” he said, adding that the Deputy Commissioner of the district has the authority to act but he, too, is acting as a mute spectator.

Suhail Ahmad admitted that scores of trenches have been dug by miners in the rivulet. “We are just a few staffers and it is a huge area. Once we go to the field to apprehend the miners, people gather in hundreds and we are forced to leave after facing humiliations,” he said.

Moreover, about a dozen stone crushers are functional, illegally, on the banks of Rambiara, which falls under Pulwama district’s jurisdiction. Locals said that these crushers have caused more damage to the rivulet.

It seems that many bombs have been dropped upon the rivulet, such is its condition and its banks. Hundreds of bulldozers, tippers and tractors are on the job to loot minerals like gravel, sand and boulders.

Parvaiz Ahmad, an environmental expert, said that mining in this rivulet should be totally banned as the government did not consider environmental guidelines before giving out contracts. “If immediate steps are not taken, the day is not far when this would turn into a catastrophe,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Owais Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that he has set up a committee to file a report on the rivulet. “The committee has been given 10 days to file the report. We have noticed that many people who took up contracts are not following guidelines,” he said, adding that action will be soon taken in this regard.

