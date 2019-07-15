No plans to increase number or frequency of trains in Kashmir: GoI

SRINAGAR: It has been a decade that the railways is in operations in Kashmir Valley but the Government of India (GoI) has no plans for its further expansion.

According to the Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, increase in the number and frequency of trains in Kashmir is operationally not feasible at present.

“To cater to the needs of passengers, Indian Railways is operating 15 pairs of DEMU train services on the Banihal-Anantnag-Badgam-Baramula section, which are being operated with 8 coaches’ composition. Augmentation & increase in frequency of these trains is operationally not feasible, at present,” Goyal told Parliament in response to a question of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah had asked whether it is true that the Indian Railways has made a huge difference in making distances irrelevant in Kashmir valley and if so, the details thereof. He also asked whether it was true that lack of bogies creates a lot of chaos for commuters who travel from south Kashmir to central Kashmir on way to north Kashmir, and if so, whether the government would increase the frequency of trains, the number of bogies, and also establish train stations in other areas of the valley.

Efforts to connect Kashmir with the Indian mainland have been fraught with problems since such a link was conceived by the Dogra ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1898. In 1902, the British government proposed a rail link between Srinagar and Rawalpindi along the river Jehlum. The project failed to take off. In 1905, Maharaja Pratap Singh nearly approved an electric-powered rail line between Jammu and Srinagar. The project, too, didn’t take off as it would have been a slow train, operational only during summer months.

In 1947, a proposal to extend the rail link between Pathankot and Jammu to Srinagar was abandoned because of high costs involved. Indira Gandhi in 1983 also proposed a project to connect Udhampur to Jammu by train. In fact, a budget of Rs 50 crore was set for it and it had to be completed within five years.

In 1996, PV Narasimha Rao announced Rs 2,600 crore for Kashmir’s rail link. In 1997, HD Deve Gowda laid the foundation stone of the 290-km Udhampur-Baramulla railway link. In the same year, when IK Gujral became prime minister, he also laid the foundation stone of the railway link at Baramulla.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Rs 6,000 crore was earmarked for the rail link to Kashmir and August 15, 2007, was set as deadline. It was Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who inaugurated the first phase of the 55-km Jammu-Udhampur stretch in 2005 and the 66-km stretch from Anantnag to Mazhom in 2008.

In 2009, an 18-km link connecting Anantnag with Qazigund in south Kashmir became operational.

