NC leader’s PSO killed in militant attack in Kokernag

Srinagar: A police personal security officer (PSO) of National Conference Leader Syed Tawqeer Shah was injured critically in a militant attack at Hillar area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and succumbed to injuries on way to hospital on Sunday.

A police officer told local news agency GNS that the policeman, Selection Grade Constable Reyaz Ahmad, succumbed to injuries on way to Anantnag District Hospital.

Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen believed to be militants opened fire upon Reyaz Ahmad at Hillar area.

Reyaz suffered serious bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kokernag for treatment.

The incident occurred when NC leader Syed Tawqeer Shah was returning from an area where he had gone to attend a party workers’ meeting.

Block Medical Officer Dr Abid Bashir told GNS that the injured cop was received at the health facility with serious bullet wound in his abdomen and was shifted to District Hospital Anantnag in critical condition.

However, the cop died on way to District Hospital Anantnag.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan confirmed the death and said that police had taken cognisance of the incident.

Soon after the attack, government forces launched a hunt to nab the assailants, reports said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

