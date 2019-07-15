Khag in central Kashmir shuts to protest delay in widening of ‘vital’ road project

A complete shutdown is being observed in Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district against delay in the widening and macadamisation of vital Aripanthan-Khag road project.

The call for shutdown was issued by the Welfare Committee Khag which was supported by the traders and transporters.

Showkat Ahmad Bhat, president Auqaf Committee Khag said that the road project is awaiting the widening and macadamisation since 2017.

“The officials are delaying the same for reasons not known to anyone,” they claimed.

He said that they have been forced to come out on roads to protest against the R&B department, DC Budgam, and other concerned authorities.

Hundreds of aggrieved protestors who have gathered on the main road are demanding early completion of project and threatened that if their demands are not met they will stage a protest at district headquarters.

Pertinently, the road is the only way connecting Tosamaidan and caters to a large chunk of villages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

