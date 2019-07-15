Kashmir Press Club election results declared

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club on Monday evening declared the results of members elected after day long voting.

KPC held its maiden election to elect a body after three decades.

Shuja-ul-Haq was elected as the president, Moazum Mohammad as the vice president while Ishfaq Tantray was elected as the general secretary and Farooq Javid was elected as the treasurer of the club.

Habib Naqash, Arshid Shah, Shafat kirra, Altaf Baba, Nisar Ahmad, Gowhar Geelani and

Auqib Javaid were elected as Executive members.

