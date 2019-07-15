J&K Govt begins census of its daily wage workers

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has begun a census of all daily wage workers employed by various government departments.

The census has been taken up after the government regularised more than 60,000 daily wage workers who have been engaged since 1994, despite a government order banned the employment of daily wage workers in that year. Officially, the government has no policy as of now to regularise such workers but the sheer number of them forced the government to regularise them. As per the government’s information, many of them have even crossed the upper age limit prescribed for their permanent recruitment.

Now a new order issued by the finance department has asked for details of workers, which include date of engagement, scheme under which they are engaged, and monthly remuneration from the government.

“In this connection, administrative secretaries are directed to furnish the desired information before July 31,” reads the order.

Daily wagers are employed by the government in almost all departments. People consider it as a secure job, despite the low wages. As per government information, over the years such workers have been engaged in 37 departments. The highest of them have been engaged by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (23,711), followed by the Forest Department (7,117) and then the Power Development Department (4,580).

Other departments include Agriculture Production Department (3,897), Housing and Urban Development Department (3,922), Higher Education Department (1,889), Tourism Art and Culture Department (1,770), Health and Medical Education Department (3,163), Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department (1,801), Finance Department (48), Estates Department (494), Planning and Development Department (55) and General Administration Department (07).

It is only eight departments – the Chief Minister’s Secretariat; Home, Relief and Rehabilitation; Education; Labour and Employment; Co-operative; Transport and Consumer Affairs; and Public Distribution – which has not employed any daily wagers.

