India conveys concerns to Pakistan

Wagah/New Delhi: India on Sunday conveyed its concerns to Pakistan on possible attempts by individuals and groups to disrupt the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage and the possible flooding of the Dera Baba Nanak due to earth filled embankment road or a causeway proposed by Islamabad.

India flagged its concerns during the second round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor that took place in Wagah on the Pakistani side of the border.

“Concerns regarding individuals or organisations based in Pakistan who may try to disrupt the pilgrimage and misuse the opportunity to play with the sentiments of the pilgrims were shared. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side to highlight concerns in the matter,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“The Pakistan side assured our delegation that no anti-India activity would be allowed,” it said.

India had earlier conveyed its strong concerns to Pakistan over the presence of a leading Khalistani separatist in a 10-member committee appointed by Islamabad on the project.

Pakistan dropped Khalistani separatist Gopal Singh Chawla from the committee after New Delhi’s objection. Chawla was the secretary-general of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhik Committee which would facilitate Sikh pilgrims after opening of the corridor.

India is constructing a bridge at the zero point and has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side that will provide safe and secure movement of pilgrims and address concerns regarding flooding.

Another option proposed by Pakistan is building a causeway which is also not acceptable to India as it has been insisting on an all-weather bridge. The bridge is over a creek of which the majority part falls in Pakistan.

India delegation conveyed concerns regarding the possible flooding of the Dera Baba Nanak and adjoining areas on the Indian side as a result of earth filled embankment road or a causeway, the statement said, adding a detailed flood analysis was shared with Pakistan to underscore these concerns.

“Pakistan side agreed, in principle, to build a bridge at the earliest,” the MEA statement said.

“Pending the construction of a bridge over the old Ravi creek by Pakistan on their territory, India offered to make interim arrangements for making the corridor operational in November, given the historic importance of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev,” it added.

The statement said progress was made in finalising the draft agreement with regard to the modalities.

“It was agreed to allow visa-free travel for the Indian passport holders and OCI card holders seven days a week. Throughout the year, 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara per day. The pilgrims will be allowed to travel as individuals or in groups and also on foot,” it added.

The Pakistan side has also been separately requested to permit and facilitate ‘Nagar Kirtan’ from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan in July and then again in October/ November.

