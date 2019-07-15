Epic fi nal tied, Super Over tied, England win on boundaries

LONDON: England won the World Cup for the first time in extraordinary circumstances, beating New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the match was tied after regulation play and then the first Super Over in the tournament’s history.

Earlier superb bowling by England’s Liam Plunkett had restricted the Black Caps to 241-8.

The run chase got off to a rocky start as New Zealand demolished England’s top order, taking four early wickets.

But Ben Stokes and Josh Buttler put on a hundred partnership to revive the innings.

And in a dramatic last over, Ben Stokes hit a six and England got six overthrows when a New Zealand fielder hit Stokes bat to send the bowl to the boundary.

England secured a win on more boundaries scored after the super over was also tied.

