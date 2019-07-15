2 injured in blast in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Two persons were injured on Sunday in a blast at Adigam Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The blast occurred in village Adigam in which two individuals sustained injuries, a police spokesperson said in a statement. He said the injured have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the blast, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the matter is going on.

