2 injured in blast in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Two persons were injured on Sunday in a blast at Adigam Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The blast occurred in village Adigam in which two individuals sustained injuries, a police spokesperson said in a statement. He said the injured have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the blast, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the matter is going on.

