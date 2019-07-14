Wages pending, sanitation workers threaten to go on indefinite strike

SRINAGAR: Sanitation workers of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) are threatening to go on an indefinite strike, as they have not received their wages for the past two months despite repeated pleas.

Employees said they receive meagre remuneration but the corporation is not able to pay them in time.

“We don’t have money to feed our families and our children are suffering,” the workers said.

As per official records 3500 persons are associated with sanitation works with the corporation.

“We won’t allow the SMC authorities to exploit us. We are getting only 7000 rupees salary per month, and the corporation is not able to provide us salary on time. We don’t have money to feed our family, our children are suffer,” a group of sanitation workers told Kashmir Reader.

“Authorities have turned deaf ears to our demands and we have only one option left- to go for an indefinite strike.”

Earlier in January and February, SMC employees observed strike for four days due to which sanitation work was badly hit in the summer capital making people suffer badly.

Khursheed Sanai , SMC Commissioner said the issue of sanitation workers will be resolved soon. He added that there is a need for 7000 sanitation workers in the city but due to lack of budget, corporation has only engaged 50% of the required quota.

