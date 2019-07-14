‘Track II’ again: India, Pak activists engage in dialogue

Islamabad: Civil society activists from India and Pakistan participated in a two-day Track-II dialogue held here to resolve differences between the two hostile nations, the first such interaction after the February 14 Pulwama attack that brought the two countries to the brink of war.

The dialogue, titled ‘Beyond Politics and Polemics: New Beginning on a Difficult Trail’, was organised by the Islamabad-based think tank, Regional Peace Institute (RPI).

It was held ahead of a meeting on Sunday between officials of both countries at the Attari-Wagah border on the Kartarpur corridor.

Though there was no formal communique issued, RPI chief executive Raoof Hassan said in a tweet that the two sides were trying for peace.

“Here we are finally trying to untangle the tricky knot! It is always the scent of possibilities that sustains my hope for the future. Let’s do a toast to a tomorrow of peace and reconciliation,” he tweeted.

The organisers said that six delegates from India participated in the interaction on Friday and Saturday and discussed issues like security, trade, and people-to-people contacts.

The theme of the first session was: ‘With young leading the charge – discovering new paths for reconciliation and progress’.

The topic for the second session was: ‘Moving to overcome challenges, formulating a vision of the future’. Another session was titled, ‘Commonality of stakes: Connectivity as the gateway to development’.

The second round of Track-II dialogue is expected to take place in New Delhi in September this year.

—PTI

