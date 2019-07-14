Police constable beaten to death by mob in Rajasthan

A police constable was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday, in the latest incident of mob violence that has triggered concern across the country.

Head constable Abdul Gani, 48, a resident of Kunwariya, was probing a land dispute and had gone to the site when a mob attacked him after an argument over encroachment. The policeman was seriously injured in the attack.

He was taken to a community health centre where he died of his injuries.

The incident has shocked the state’s police department. Senior officers reached the spot in hopes of identifying the attackers.

Rajasthan has made headlines with several incidents of mob violence in recent years. Last year, Rakbar Khan, 28, was beaten by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling. He was taken into custody by the police and later died of his injuries.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

