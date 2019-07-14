More than 200 sheep, goats killed after lightning strike in Ganderbal

Srinagar: More than 220 sheep and goats were killed after lightning struck a pasture in upper reaches of Kangan area in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, reports said.

Media reports said that lightning struck Ambpathri-Hocksar Wakhalwan pastures of Poshkar Wangat area of the district.

Reports said that the livestock belonged to Muhammad Yasin Bakarwal, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Bakerwal, Abdul Majeed Bijran, Ghulam Hassan Koshi, Ghulam Muhammad Bijran, and Muhammad Sharief Kassana, all residents of Rajouri.

Nomads and Bakarwals from Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and other areas migrate with their livestock in different pastures for grazing purposes every year.

With the beginning of Summer, a large number of population along with livestock migrate forests for grazing purposes and return on the month of October.

