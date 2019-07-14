‘Misadventure’ to be met by ‘punitive response’, army chief warns Pakistan

New Delhi: Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with a punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event on ’20 Years after Kargil Conflict’, Rawat said that the Pakistan Army time and again resorts to misadventure. “The Indian armed forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response,” he said.

He said that the use of non-state actors and readiness to use terror and other irregular methods of fighting have become a new norm in Pakistan.

Gen Rawat asserted that no act of terror will go unpunished. “Surgical strikes post-Uri and in Balakot have amply demonstrated our political and military resolve against terror,” he said.

—PTI

