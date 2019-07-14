Kulgam man ‘dupes’ several youth on job promises

‘He holds our passports and is threatening us now’

KULGAM: A man from Kulgam running a private job consultancy, has allegedly duped dozens of youth on promises of providing jobs to some and sending some for three month “Hajj Khidmat” to Saudi Arabia.

The man, identified by the duped youth as Aijaz Ahmad runs a consultancy, Access Education Care. The youth alleged that the man was holding to the passports of victims.

“The con is now threatening us that he will get us killed. We are worried because he holds our passports,” some of these youth told Kashmir Reader.

A group of these duped young men -residents of Sopore, Pulwama, Poonch Reasi, Kulgam and other parts of J&K -held a protest demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kulgam on Friday.

They said that Aijaz promised to send some of them for jobs in the gulf and others for a three-month Hajj Khidmat in Saudi Arabia. These unemployed youth saw a glimmer of hope and handed over 20,000 rupees and their passports to Aijaz.

“It has been three months since and none of us has got a job. No one was sent to the Hajj Khidmat as well,” the youth said.

They said that they have been calling Aijaz frantically, who after avoiding them for more than three months is “threatening” them now.

“He is threatening us that he will get us killed. I called him yesterday and he said he will bribe the police and get me killed. We are scared for our lives now,” one of the youth said.

The youth on Friday submitted a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, who then marked it to the district police authorities.

SSP Kulgam, Gurinder Pal Singh, confirmed to Kashmir Reader that the police have received a complaint.

“We have forwarded the complaint to the concerned police station and necessary action will be taken,” Singh said.

Kashmir Reader also tried to reach the accused Aijaz Ahmad but his phone remained switched off.

