Kokernag attack: Injured cop succumbs

Srinagar: The PSO of National Conference Leader Syed Tawqeer Shah who was injured critically in a militant attack at Hillar area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district succumbed to injuries.

A police officer told GNS that the policeman Selection Grade Reyaz Ahmad succumbed to injuries on the way to Anantnag Hospital.

Earlier, the gunmen beleived to be militants opened fire upon the Reyaz Ahmad at Hillar area.

In the incident, Reyaz suffered serious bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kokernag for treatment, they said.

The incident occurred when the NC leader Syed Tawqeer Shah was returning from the area where he had gone to attend the party workers meeting, they said.

Block Medical Officer Dr Abid Bashir told GNS that the injured cop was received by the health facility. The BMO said that the cop has received serious bullet wound in his abdomen and was shifted to District Hospital Anantnag in critical conditions.

However, the cop died on way to District Hospital Anantnag.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan also confirmed the incident and said that police has taken cognizance of the incident.

Soon after the attack, government forces launched a hunt to trace out the assailants.

