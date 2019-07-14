Former top cop Farooq Khan appointed as Governor’s advisor

Srinagar: The government on Saturday appointed former top J&K police officer and BJP leader Farooq Khan as advisor to governor.

An official order issued by the General adminstration department confirmed it.

Khan who was Lakshadweep adminstrator resigned and is likely to join as chief security advisor to the Governor.

The former top cop is credited with founding the special operations group during the peak of armed militancy in the Valley in ‘90s.

The former Inspector General of Police retired from service in 2013 and later joined the BJP. He hails from Jammu and played a major role in anti-militancy operations in the state before his retirement.

