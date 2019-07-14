Cop guarding NC leader injured critically in Kokernag militant attack

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Sunday evening fired upon a PSO of National Conference Leader Syed Tawqeer at Hillar area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports reaching GNS said that the gunmen beleived to be militants opened fire upon the policeman namely Selection Grade Constable Reyaz Ahmad.

In the incident, Reyaz suffered serious bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kokernag for treatment, they said.

The incident occurred when the NC leader Syed Tawqeer Shah was returning from the area where he had gone to attend the party workers meeting, they said.

Block Medical Officer Dr Abid Bashir told GNS that the injured cop was received by the health facility. The BMO said that the cop has received serious bullet wound in his abdomen and was shifted to District Hospital Anantnag in cr conditions.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan also confirmed the incident and said that police has taken cognizance of the incident.

Soon after the attack, government forces launched a hunt to trace out the assailants.

