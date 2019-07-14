Attached Patwari coercing complainant to withdraw complaint

Rajouri: After being attached on corruption charges, Patwari Pajwal Shafiq Ahmad of tehsil Sunderbani of district Rajouri has been trying hard to coerce the complainant through his agents. The patwari had allegedly demanded money from the complainant for issue of registeration documents.

The complainant, Rakesh Kumar informed Et that attached Patwari Shafiq Ahmad along with his agents came to his house and asked him to take the complaint back. He also tried to assure him that he would give him his registration documents once he is reinstated.

Sources informed that senior officials of revenue department have been trying hard to save him. It has also come to fore that department has been mulling to detach him and placing him in his previous place.

The locals alleged that this is not the only case when senior official of the department have been trying to shield corrupt officials.

There was an incident where a patwari sexually harassed a lady. There are two other cases against different Patwaris of Sunderbani who have been escaping punishment with the help of their seniors. They appealed to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma to send team to inquire the matter so that corrupt patwari be punished.

Pertinently, one Rakesh Kumar, a retired serviceman from Indian Army, resident of Barnara had purchased a piece of land measuring 4 marlas from Yash Pal son of Nanak Chand resident of Sunderbani in the name of his wife. He moved an application with Tehsildar Sunberbani for getting registered the land in the name of his wife on 19-06-2019 and deposited fee of Rs 850 (GR No. A-2156764) with the department but concerned Patwari Pajwal area Shafiq Ahmad demanded a money from me for the registration.@GNS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

