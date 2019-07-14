Advisor to governor Farooq Khan visits AIIMS to inquire the health of DIG police Amit Kumar

Srinagar: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan on Sunday visited DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar at AIIMS New Delhi to inquire the health condition.

Reports said that Khan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, who was appointed as the fifth advisor of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, visited the AIIMS New Delhi to inquire into the condition of Kumar.

Kumar received a gunshot wound in the abdomen on February 18 this year in an encounter in Pinglan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for specialised treatment.

Kumar is admitted in the AIIMS from last six months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

