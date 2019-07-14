7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Jammu: Seven people were killed and one injured after their SUV rolled down into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, officials said.

The vehicle, which was on its way from Ukhral to Alinbass village, skidded off the link road and rolled down into deep gorge, killing five people on the spot and injuring three others, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the officials said, adding that two of them succumbed later.

—PTI

