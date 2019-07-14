15 shops gutted in Gulmarg

BARAMULLA:At least 15 shops were gutted at the tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Local sources said that fire broke out from a wooden shop near police station Gulmarg in wee hours and engulfed 15 shops within minutes.

Fire tenders controlled the blaze from spreading further. Eyewitness said that goods and property worth crores of rupees was reduced to ashes in the incident.

Police has registered a case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

