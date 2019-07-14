13-year-old boy drowns while taking bath in Pulwama

Srinagar: A 13-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in Romshi nallah at Wahibugh area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports reaching GNS said that the boy identified as Faizan Ahmad son of Mohammad Abdullah Shiekh got trapped inside the nallah while he was taking bath on Saturday.

According to eye witnesses, Faizan couldn’t come out of the water which alarmed the fellow boys and other locals, whereupon he was rescued and removed to District Hospital Pulwama in critical conditions.

After providing him necessary treatment, the doctors at district hospital referred the boy to SMHS hospital Srinagar, where he breathed his lost later in the evening.

