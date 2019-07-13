Woman crosses LoC in Uri, raises eyebrows within security apparatus

SRINAGAR: A woman from frontier district of Uri in northern Kashmir have crossed the Line of Control has raised the eyebrows within the security apparatus, reported Economic Times.

She is suspected to have crossed the Line of Control and is staying with her relatives on the other side of the border.

“The incident has once again exposed the vulnerabilities of the exiting defense system along the LoC and raised eyebrows within the security apparatus,” the newspaper reported.

Quoting sources in the district administration and police department, some officials in the security grid have already been puled up for the negligence and asked how could she manage to cross strictly guarded LoC without being noticed, it reported.

The woman has been identified as Shaheena Begum, who is married in Nambla village of Uri and went missing in the first week of July, from Sahoora village, one of the last villages on LoC in Uri. This village falls after the border fence and is thus manned by the Army contingent and all entries and exits are controlled through a gate in the fence.

