Shelling along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army on Friday violated ceasefire by firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts, drawing befitting retaliation from Indian troops, a defence PRO said.

“At about 0800 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms & later shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote, Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district and Nowshera sector of Rajouri district@, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) told PTI.

The Indian Army is retaliating beffitingly, he said, adding that there was no casualty or injury to anyone in the firing and shelling.

Pakistan troops also targeted civilian areas in Mankote area triggering fear psychosis among them, the officials said.

It may be recalled that Pakistan army resorted to firing and shelling of mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector in Rajouri district last Friday.

The Indian Army reported 1,248 cases of ceasefire violations (CFVs) and four casualties along the Line of Control this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said that January saw 203 cases of CFVs, followed by 215 in February.

There were 267 cases of CFVs in March and the army reported three casualties, he said. April and May reported 234 and 221 cases of CFVs, respectively. June recorded 108 cases of CFVs with one battle casualty.

Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army, Singh said.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

