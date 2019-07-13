Road mishap claims 5 lives in Ramban, 3 more critical

Ramban: In a tragic road accident here, five persons were killed while three other suffered critical injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in, plunged into a deep gorge.

Reports reaching GNS said that a passenger cab on its way from Ukhral towards Alinbass skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, resulting into the death of five passengers and serious injuries to three others.

A police official while confirming the accident, told GNS that, “five persons including driver of the vehicle were killed while three persons suffered critical injuries during the mishap, while adding that a joint rescue operation by police and civilians is underway to avert more losses.”

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Jaral, Javid Ahmad Jaral (Driver), Tarda Devi, Sanvi Devi and Neelofar Bano, reports said.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban Dr. Basharat Hussain Inqualibi told GNS that, “the injured have been removed to a nearby hospital while arrangements are being made to airlift them to Jammu for specialised treatment”.

