Prayers barred at Jamia Masjid, APHC decries ‘interference’ in religion

Mirwaiz put under house arrest, not allowed to chair meeting ahead of July 13 martyrs’ anniversary

Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Awami Action Committee on Friday said that barring people from offering congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid was interference in religious obligations of the people. It also castigated the decision of putting APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Government authorities again barred people from offering congregational Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid today. All the gates of the Masjid were sealed by government forces and no one was allowed to enter the mosque premises. A large deployment of forces remained in the area since morning.

The Mirwaiz was supposed to chair a meeting of AAC and Hurriyat at Mirwaiz Manzil regarding the proposed march to the martyrs’ graveyard at Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine, Khawaja Bazar, on July 13 (Saturday) to pay tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931. Due to the house arrest he could not do so. The APHC said this was done to throttle the freedom of speech and expression.

The AAC in a statement recalled the great sacrifices of the martyrs of July 13, 1931, and paid tributes to them. The AAC said that these martyrs were the first to raise their voice in J&K against oppressive autocratic rule and sacrificed their life fighting it.

The AAC said that since that day, the people of Kashmir have been involved in a struggle for realisation of their will and aspirations, a struggle in which lakhs of people have lost their lives.

The AAC said that a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Kashmir issue would be the best tribute to the July martyrs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

