Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a cop on Saturday and recovered heroin from his possession.

Reports said that in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a cop was arrested and recovered 750 grams of heroin from his possession.

He was arrested at Chogul checkpoint and was carrying heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750gms.

One SANTRO car bearing registration number JK01V-1178 has also been seized in the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print