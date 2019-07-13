PHE supplies contaminated water to Shopian villages

By on No Comment

PHE supplies contaminated water to Shopian villages

Shopian: From mixture of sand and mud, now mixture of blood and water is being provided Shopian villages.

Many of the households in Chitragam Kalan village of Shopian are receiving the blood water in their home taps. The services are ironically being provided by the public health engineering department of government.

The Chitragam area of Shopian is witnessing drinking water woes since ever however government has failed to meet the problems.

The mixture of blood water stunned people in the area who said that such are the safe water services being provided by PHE department.

District Shopian is facing continuous drinking water outage however officials of PHE department blame outdated infrastructure.

PHE supplies contaminated water to Shopian villages added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.