No respect for privacy, personal details of unemployed youth put online

Mir Iqbal

Srinagar: Putting the privacy of hundreds of postgraduate unemployed youth, the district administration Shopian has failed to keep secure the personal information submitted by them as part of registration process at the employment department.

The district administration created an online Google Doc form on which it asked postgraduate youth to fill their personal details. “Online Registration Form for Postgraduates of District Shopian,” reads the online link for the form.

When the link is clicked, a form opens which asks for Name, Father’s name, Gender, Date of Birth, Name of Masters Degree, Year of Passing, Contact No., Residence (Village and Tehsil, District) and Employment Status.

After filling all the details, the submit button appears at the bottom of the form. After clicking on the submit button, an option (link) appears on the screen which reads, “See previous responses”.

When this link is clicked, one can see all the details of each person who has filled the form. It also shows the total number of unemployed youth registered so far.

The Directorate of Employment, JK, recently issued a notice asking “Post Graduate Men and Women of the State” to register themselves at District Employment and Counselling Centers by July 12 (2:00 PM) so as to enable the department to have a data base of unemployed postgraduate youth.

After a massive number of postgraduates registered at the centres, the last date for registration was extended to the 22nd of this month.

District Development Commissioner Shopian, Owais Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that he will raise the issue with the officers concerned. “The Google Doc form has been created by senior officers. I will bring this issue to their notice,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

