Martyrs Day: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday have imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar in view of Martyrs Day to prevent any protest.

Restrictions were imposed as precautionary measures to prevent any law and order problem after Separatist have called for a complete shutdown to commemorate July 13 as Martyrs Day.

Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, in his message on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, has called for collective efforts from all sections of the Society to secure rapid growth and development of the State on all fronts.

The Martyr’s Day is commemorated every year on July 13 to pay homage to the people killed in firing by forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on the day in 1931.

