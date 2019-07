Srinagar: The authorities have suspended the Amarnath Yatra on Saturday with no pilgrim allowed to move towards the Kashmir from Jammu due to a separatist-called protest shutdown.

The steps were taken to prevent any untoward incident.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs Day in Jammu and Kashmir to remember those killed in the firing outside the Srinagar Central Jail by forces of the Dogra Maharaja in 1931.

