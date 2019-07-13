Man held along with suspicious objects in Shopian

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a person along with some suspicious substances including rods in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official told GNS that the person namely Amir Amin Bukhari was arrested during a raid at his house in Bala Nowpora, Keegam.

The officer further said that some suspicious substances including rods were recovered from his possession.

The officer said that the police is investigating all the angles including whether the recovered objects were being used in making IEDs.

