Delhi govt widens exercise to find dead wood

New Delhi: Widening the exercise to identify non-performing and tainted officers, the Delhi government Friday issued a fresh order saying the service records of teachers, hospital staff, MLOs and information officers will also be reviewed alongside those of babus.

Till now, service records of DANICS, DASSS and Steno cadre officers were being examined by the Review Committee to identify tainted officers.

According to the service department’s order, all HODs have been asked to ensure that service records of officers being reviewed are placed before the committee.

Sources said service records of IAS officers may also be examined.

“All principal secretaries, secretaries or head of departments are requested to take necessary action to facilitate the periodic review of the ex-cadre officers/officials (other than IAS/DANICS/DASS and Steno) working under administrative control,” the department said in its circular.

According to a senior government officer, ex-cadre officers include teachers, hospital staff, motor licencing officer (MLO), information officers and among others.

There are currently four cadre officers working in the Delhi government — Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Service (DASS) and Steno.

Earlier this month, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed the Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the DDA, police commissioner and municipal commissioners to identify “tainted” officers and “compulsorily retire them”.

The move is aimed at weeding out “dead wood” and “dark sheep”, and eliminate corruption and improve functioning of the government.

All HODs have been asked to submit action taken report to services department by 15th of each month.@PTI

